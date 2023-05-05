CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » Google Confirms Launch of the Pixel Fold, Its First Foldable Phone
1-MIN READ

Google Confirms Launch of the Pixel Fold, Its First Foldable Phone

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 05, 2023, 02:00 IST

California, US

The Pixel Fold was anticipated to launch in 2022, but it did not make the cut for I/O that year.

The Pixel Fold was anticipated to launch in 2022, but it did not make the cut for I/O that year.

The back of the phone features a camera bar that resembles that of other Pixel devices, but is less prominent

Google has confirmed the long-standing reports that it will launch its first foldable phone, the Pixel Fold, during the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event.

Although no official specifications have been released, a teaser video shows a phone with a full-sized outer display that unfolds similarly to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold devices.

The back of the phone features a camera bar that resembles that of other Pixel devices, but is less prominent.

Citing a CNBC report, US tech publication The Verge said that the Pixel Fold will unfold from a 5.8-inch phone to a 7.6-inch tablet, powered by a Google Tensor G2 processor, weighing 10 ounces, and featuring “the most durable hinge on a foldable."

However, it’s expected to cost over USD 1,700, similar to Samsung’s Z Fold 4, which launched at USD 1,799.

RELATED NEWS

According to Engadget, the Pixel Fold is expected to offer a battery life of up to 24 hours under normal usage and up to 72 hours when using the Extreme Battery Saver mode.

The much-anticipated phone was expected to launch in 2022, but it did not make the cut for I/O that year.

Nevertheless, reports surrounding the phone’s launch have persisted, and Google has been busy teaching Android developers how to design apps for foldable devices and larger screens.

These efforts may pay off with the launch of the Pixel Fold and the new Pixel Tablet next week.

The Google Store has a page where interested parties can sign up for more information after the official launch on May 10th.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Google
first published:May 05, 2023, 01:58 IST
last updated:May 05, 2023, 02:00 IST