Google Could Finally Rival Samsung With Longer OS Support For Pixel Phones

Google Pixel phones will soon get more OS updates than Samsung, putting it close to Apple’s iOS in terms of the life cycle of a device. Reports suggest that the company is likely to make these changes for the Pixel phones that are powered by its in-house Tensor chipset, and Google could better Samsung’s offering for software updates thanks to overall control of the software and the hardware.

Pixel phones currently get multiple OS updates and security updates for a longer period. But if reports are true then you could have the next Pixel phone with support for 5 years of OS upgrades and 6 years of security updates. These changes are vital for Google and consumers as the price of smartphones continues to climb the ladder.

Apple has banked on its software cycle over the years, which ensures that people spending over Rs 70,000 on iPhones/iPads/Apple Watch get good value for the money, allowing them to use the product without worrying about its limited market availability.

Google has not been able to match these standards, something that Samsung has worked on in the past few years, making it one of the reliable brands in the Android space, along with OnePlus which has also made improvements to its software policy.

Going for Tensor chip gives Google the control it wants, and makes it easy to push OS upgrades for a longer period. Either way, we are hoping that Google officially confirms these changes in its software policy, and announce the same as early as during the launch of the Pixel 8 series, which should happen in October.

The new Pixel 8 lineup could be the first to get new software support from the company, but since the Tensor chip was first launched with the Pixel 6 series in the market, we are hoping that Google stretches the support for all the Tensor-powered Pixel phones and not just the latest model.