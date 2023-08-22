Google Could Follow Apple’s Strategy With Pixel 8 Series Variants This Year

Google Pixel 8 phones could copy Apple’s iPhone 14 strategy and come without physical SIM slots in some markets this year. So this basically means that the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro could come with eSIM option which is likely to be limited to markets like the US, something that Apple has done with the iPhone 14 series last year.

Google has been offering a single eSIM option for Pixel users in the past year but completely removing the physical SIM slot is a bold move that would only appeal to some people.

The tipster says that the renders of the Pixel 8 phones are missing the SIM slot, which hints that the change is imminent but unlikely to be the case for all the markets where Google sells its Pixel devices, including India where it launched the Pixel 7 premium models last year.

eSIM has slowly become a popular tech option for consumers, allowing them to digitally switch SIM profiles without facing the hassle of carrying a physical SIM card. Having said that, eSIM can also pose complexity for people when they travel, and removing the eSIM from the device regularly can become a challenge, especially if the operators are not cordial with the process.

If Google does make eSIM-only Pixel 8 series phones, it could also show once again that Apple is spearheading another industry-first move that others have decided to copy. The eSIM is unlikely to be the lone change with the Pixel 8 series this year.

Recently, a leaked video suggested that the Pixel 8 will feature an audio eraser tool for videos, which could be part of the new-look Pixel camera UI where the emphasis on photos and videos could be equal. The new Pixel 8 series could be announced in October, which is the usual timeline for Google to launch the new phones.

Google is expected to bring the third-gen Tensor chip for the Pixel phones that is hopefully better with power management. The Pixel 8 Pro model could feature a thermometer-like feature, placed next to the cameras at the back. Android 14 could make its public release on the Pixel 8 lineup out of the box.