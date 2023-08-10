Google Docs Will Soon Offer Support For eSignatures: Beta Testing Started

Google users will soon have a useful feature available to them on Docs. The company has started beta tests for the eSignature option on the platform, which prevents people from using other doc apps to use the feature. Having this tool allows users to digitally sign documents and important letters without needing to print and scan a document.

Google introduced the feature for select users last year but the beta rollout is now applicable for a wider range of Workspace accounts. Google Docs will allow people to request one eSignature from the other person, which includes fields like Signature, Initials and Name. The date signed section is auto-filled by Google.

Apps like Adobe have offered the feature for a while, and people have been praying that Google brings the support for Docs and in the coming months it will be rolling out to more people. Google will also offer a status check for these eSignatures, so that you can track if an important document has been signed or not. In addition to Docs, Google is also bringing the feature to Drive, which allows people to seamlessly link their eSignatures to the documents without going to another platform.

Google’s in-built feature for eSignature is going to be restricted to Gmail users for the time being. Google says non-Gmail users will get the support later this year, which doesn’t clearly give us a timeline. Google’s Workspace is a paid service, and the post only talks about the feature coming to these users, so we are not sure if the free Gmail users will get the option ever.

Google Docs is extremely useful for many people, allowing them to manage documents in real-time and share it with people. It is good to see Google bring the feature to Docs and Drive but there is still a lot more needed by the users and we are hopeful Google offers them in the near future.