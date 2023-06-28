CHANGE LANGUAGE
Google Downsizing at Mapping App Waze as it Merges Products
1-MIN READ

Google Downsizing at Mapping App Waze as it Merges Products

Published By: Rohit

Reuters

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 05:01 IST

United States of America (USA)

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division

Google-parent Alphabet is cutting jobs at mapping app Waze as it merges the unit with its own map products, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing an email from the mapping division’s head.

Google said in December that it will merge Waze and Google Maps teams to consolidate processes, making it a part of the Google Geo division, its portfolio of real-world mapping products that include Google Maps, Google Earth, and Street View.

The company is shifting its Waze strategy to include Google ads instead of using a separate ads system, resulting in layoffs, the CNBC report said, citing the email from Chris Phillips, who leads the Geo division.

Phillips said Google will notify advertisers and partners about the move on Wednesday.

Google, which acquired Waze for about $1.3 billion in 2013, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
