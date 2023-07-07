CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Google Expected To Delay Its Fully-Custom Chip For Pixel Phones Until 2025
1-MIN READ

Google Expected To Delay Its Fully-Custom Chip For Pixel Phones Until 2025

Reuters

Last Updated: July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST

California, USA

Pixel phones continue to use Tensor chip made by vendors

Pixel phones continue to use Tensor chip made by vendors

Alphabet Inc's Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(Reuters) - Alphabet Inc's Google has delayed the release of a fully custom chip for its Pixel smartphones until 2025, The Information reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Google originally planned to release the chip, internally called Redondo, next year to replace the semicustom chips it currently designs with Samsung Electronics, the report said.

The tech giant will also switch from Samsung to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) for making the chips, called Tensors, according to The Information.

The world's largest contract chipmaker counts companies such as Apple and Nvidia among its customers.

Google did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment, while TSMC declined to comment.

Google will stick with Samsung for another year and wait until 2025 to introduce a fully custom design chip, internally code-named Laguna, according to The Information.

The Laguna chip will be based on TSMC's 3-nanometer manufacturing process, currently the world's most advanced chipmaking process, the report added.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
Tags:
  1. Pixel
  2. samsung exynos
first published:July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST
last updated:July 07, 2023, 13:30 IST