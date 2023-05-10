Google I/O 2023 Live Updates: Android 14, Pixel 7a Smartphone And More Expected

Google Pixel Fold has leaked in all its glory, courtesy the ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass. Going by the images, it is clear that Google is trying to give the best features it could offer without going overboard with the price of the product.

The layout of the design has been borrowed from the Pixel 7 series and there is nothing wrong in doing that. There are a lot of interesting things about the Pixel Fold that the leaked images show but the only concern has to be the large bezels covering the display, which is totally not in sync with the trends of 2023.