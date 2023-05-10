Google I/O 2023 Live Updates: Android 14, Pixel 7a Smartphone And More Expected

AXIS MY INDIA
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|62-80
|122-140
|20-25
|0-3
MATRIZE
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|79-94
|103-118
|25-33
|2-5
JAN KI BAAT
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|94-117
|91-106
|14-24
|0-2
P-MARQ
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|85-100
|94-108
|24-32
|2-6
CGS
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|114
|86
|21
|3
ETG
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|85
|113
|23
|3
C-VOTER
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|83-95
|100-112
|21-29
|2-6
RAJNEETI
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|100
|92
|31
|1
CNX
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|80-90
|110-120
|20-24
|1-3
POLSTRAT
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|88-98
|99-109
|21-26
|0-4
TODAY'S CHANAKYA
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|92
|120
|12
|0
POLL OF POLLS
|BJP
|INC
|JDS
|OTH
|92
|107
|23
|2
Reported By: S Aadeetya
Last Updated: May 10, 2023, 22:59 IST
New Delhi, India
Google is all set for the latest edition of its developer conference called the Google I/O 2023 this week. The company will use the platform to unveil a host of products, which includes both hardware and software. Google has been using I/O keynotes to share details about the upcoming Android versions over the years, and also tease some interesting products. Google also uses the platform to launch the Pixel a-series phones, which made its debut at the I/O 2019 with the Pixel 3a and the 3a XL. This year’s I/O keynote is going to give us the first-ever Pixel foldable, as the company has already revealed, and we also can expect other Read More
Google is finally ready to unleash Bard to a wider audience, and it is coming to 180 countries in English, with more than 40 languages to be supported in the coming months.
Google continues to improve Bard AI and the new PaLM 2 language model will help the chatbot evolve and give you responses ChatGPT-style.
Pichai has a clear message from Google and its focus on AI is going to be multi-thronged, ensuring that everyone makes use of the AI technology which is ready to shape the world.
More AI enhancements coming to Photos with the Magic Editor which seems to be an upgrade on the Magic Eraser you already have. This photo shows you what it can do to your visuals, editing with AI at helm.
Google is ready with AI solutions, and the first one is Help me write, which Pichai says can help you write a letter to get refund from airlines. He even suggests the longer the post, more chances you have of getting the money back. Audience giggles*
The Google I/O 2023 keynote starts with a intro video on AI and Sundar Pichai here explains the company’s focus on generative AI and we will be hearing more about it over the next two hours.
In less than 15 minutes, Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and his team will take the stage at the Google I/O 2023 keynote and walk us through the big announcements for this year. Are you excited?
Google has already offered the Android 14 beta version for select Pixel users and now we will get more in-depth details about the new Android version, how it improves on the previous number and which brands will offer the beta access in the first phase.
Google I/O 2023 is a developer conference so it is not just going to be hardware launches. Reports suggest Google could finally have an AI-powered Search version ready which will bring a host of new features. Search has been in dire need of a overhaul and with the success of Bing with ChatGPT, it is crucial that Google fights back. We’ll get to know more very soon.
But it’s not just the Pixel 7a that will be part of the I/O 2023 keynote. Google has confirmed that its first-ever Pixel Fold device will be unveiled at the event, which is less than an hour away from now. Google will be competing with Samsung but we are eager to see if Android is ready to become a foldable-friendly software.
Pixel 7a pricing as per the Flipkart banner will be Rs 39,999 which is likely to include bank discounts. The visual clearly suggests the Pixel 7a will get a Rs 4,000 Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart’s post also hints that the Pixel Buds A TWS earbuds will be available at Rs 3,999, which could either be a standalone price or any bundle offer with the Pixel 7a.
Google is expected to reveal the mid-range Pixel offering—the Pixel 7a—during the proceedings of the event. While little to nothing has been left for the official reveal—thanks to a plethora of leaks and even full unboxings of the device in the new Blue colorway, Google may have a few tricks up its sleeve for the event. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 series. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. As for the build, it is not clear if the back of the device will be made out of plastic or glass, but we have heard rumors about the device jumping in terms of price compared to the Pixel 6a, which debuted at $449 and Rs 43,999 in India.
Google I/O 2023 will be live at 10:30 pm IST today—May 10, 2023, and users can watch the developer-focused event on Google’s YouTube channel. Physically, the event is happening at Google’s Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.
Google Pixel Fold has leaked in all its glory, courtesy the ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass. Going by the images, it is clear that Google is trying to give the best features it could offer without going overboard with the price of the product.
The layout of the design has been borrowed from the Pixel 7 series and there is nothing wrong in doing that. There are a lot of interesting things about the Pixel Fold that the leaked images show but the only concern has to be the large bezels covering the display, which is totally not in sync with the trends of 2023.
The company will be hoping to compete with established foldable names like Samsung which already has a fourth-gen product in the market. Google is also likely to announce its first Pixel Android tablet at the event, about which the company has already given us glimpses at the Pixel 7 launch event last year. Google I/O 2023 keynote will be live from Google’s headquarters in the US on May 10 and for those in India, the live stream hosted by Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google, starts at 10:30 PM IST.