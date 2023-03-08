Google I/O 2023 To Take Place On May 10: How To Register And What To Expect

Google has announced that its much-awaited Google I/O 2023 event for developers and enthusiasts will take place on May 10-live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View.

Excited that this year’s #GoogleIO will be on May 10, live from Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View and online at https://t.co/sWxfPsVvJi pic.twitter.com/QtNXE6wjl5— Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) March 7, 2023

This year’s event will be broadcast live in front of a limited audience and is open to anyone online. Registration for the event is free of charge and is already underway.

Google has said that there are no tickets this year; everyone can register online by registering here. Do note that you need to be at least 18 years of age to participate in Google I/O.

Google is expected to prioritize its commitment to artificial intelligence this year. Recent developments in AI technology, including Microsoft’s new Bing AI and generative AI models like ChatGPT, have challenged Google to stay competitive. As a result, Google has developed its own AI model called Bard, which could be showcased with more details and new updates during the event.

At the Google I/O event, Google traditionally showcases its latest Android version. This year, it’s expected to reveal more details about Android 14, which already has a developer beta. In addition, Google has established a recent tradition of launching its Pixel A series models at the event. This year, attendees may have the opportunity to see the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and the Pixel Tablet, which Google announced in October 2022 along with the Pixel 7 series.

Read all the Latest Tech News here