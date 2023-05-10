Google I/O 2023: How To Watch Live In India, What To Expect - Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold And More

The biggest developer event on the Android side of things—Google I/O—is almost here. This year, however, apart from the usual updates about software, developments in the A.I. space, and a multitude of other announcements, Google is launching a couple of new devices as well—the Google Pixel 7a and the long-rumored Pixel Fold.

Fortunately, like all years, Google I/O 2023 will be available to watch live if you can’t attend the event in person. Here, we will tell you how to watch the Google I/O 2023 live and what to expect from the event—both on a hardware and software front.

How To Watch Google I/O 2023?

Google I/O 2023 will be live at 10:30 pm IST today—May 10, 2023, and users can watch the developer-focused event on Google’s YouTube channel. Physically, the event is happening at Google’s Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California.

What To Expect?

Pixel 7a Reveal

Google is expected to reveal the mid-range Pixel offering—the Pixel 7a—during the proceedings of the event. While little to nothing has been left for the official reveal—thanks to a plethora of leaks and even full unboxings of the device in the new Blue colorway, Google may have a few tricks up its sleeve for the event. The Pixel 7a is expected to be powered by the Tensor G2 chipset, which is the same chipset that powers the Pixel 7 series. For optics, it may get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a secondary 13-megapixel ultrawide lens. As for the build, it is not clear if the back of the device will be made out of plastic or glass, but we have heard rumors about the device jumping in terms of price compared to the Pixel 6a, which debuted at $449 and Rs 43,999 in India.

Pixel Fold

Unlike the Pixel 7a, Google’s first Foldable—the Pixel Fold—already has an official teaser video out. Based on the teaser, the Pixel Fold is going to differentiate itself from other foldables from the likes of Samsung by offering a new aspect ratio for the inner display—which many are showing disapproval for due to its thick bezels. On the other hand, the thicker bezels may help in gripping the device better and preventing accidental touches.

Overall, the response so far has been quite positive—with many praising the device for how it looks—just from the teaser alone. It is also expected to be powered by the second-generation Tensor chipset—the Tensor G2. On the back, the teaser revealed that the phone will have a triple camera setup—likely reminiscent of the Pixel 7 Pro.

Google Bard and other A.I. updates

Google is expected to unveil PaLM 2—its latest LLM—as per internal documents about Google I/O viewed by CNBC. PaLM 2, reportedly, includes more than 100 languages and has been codenamed “Unified Language Model” internally.

CNBC further claims that Google will make more announcements on how A.I. is “helping people reach their full potential” and more focus on “generative experiences”—right from Google Bard to Search.

Android 14—Focus on foldables, tablets

With Android 14, Google is focusing on performance, privacy, security, and user customization, and the company aims to improve operability across various devices and form factors—including tablets and foldables. Speaking of tablets, the Pixel Tablet may also finally make its debut after being announced at the Google hardware event in October last year.

