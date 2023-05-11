Google I/O 2023: WearOS 4 Announced With New Features, Improved Battery Life And More - Check Availability

The US-based tech giant Google recently announced new features for Wear OS during its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2023. WearOS 4 is based on Android 13 and brings several improvements, including enhancements to battery life and a new text-to-speech engine, which is faster and more accurate than the current version.

One of the significant updates is the addition of the restore and back up feature, which was missing in both Wear OS 3 and Wear OS 3.5. This new feature will allow users to switch their old smartwatch with a new one without having to reset the device to its factory settings.

All the old data and settings on the previous watch will be available on the new device. This addition has been long-awaited and will be a welcome change for many Wear OS users. The new restore and back up feature will simplify the process of transferring data and settings from one watch to another. This will save users from the hassle of manually copying data and settings from one device to another.

Another useful feature is the ability to access your favourite mobile apps from the watch. Google’s upcoming operating system for smartwatches, Wear OS 4, is set to enhance first-party and third-party app support.

The new update will bring Gmail and Calendar to Wear OS later this year, allowing users to respond to emails, browse their inbox, complete Google Tasks, and more.

top videos

Additionally, popular third-party apps like WhatsApp and Spotify will also be optimized for Wear OS 4, providing a better user experience. These updates are expected to make Wear OS 4 more competitive with other smartwatch operating systems in the market.

Another major announcement was the introduction of the Watch Face Format for Wear OS. This is a creative playground for Android developers to create new and unique Wear OS faces and publish them on Google Play Store. While WearOS 4 Developer Preview is currently available for download, the stable version will be launched sometime later this year.