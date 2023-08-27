CHANGE LANGUAGE
Google Keep Is Getting New Text Formatting Features On Android: All Details
Google Keep Is Getting New Text Formatting Features On Android: All Details

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 27, 2023, 10:47 IST

Mountain View, California, USA

Google Keep note-taking app for Android is finally getting text formatting, allowing customization through bold, italics, and more.

Google has announced that its Google Keep note-taking app on Android is finally getting some long-awaited text formatting features. This will let users format their notes in different ways to make them more organized. Users will be able to customize and emphasize your text by bolding, underlining, italicizing, and using heading styles.

For those uninitiated, Google Keep is the default notes app for Google’s Pixel phones, and you can also install it on other Android phones, and it’s available on the web and iOS devices. It’s been a popular simple note-taking app, but it’s been missing some essential formatting features that are standard on other note-taking apps—like Samsung’s Notes app and Apple’s Notes app.

When Is The Feature Rolling Out?

Google, in a workspace update, notes that the text formatting feature would be rolling out to all compatible Android smartphones in the “coming weeks.” This means that the feature will be released gradually to users across the world—and not everyone will receive it at once. So, if you don’t get access immediately—don’t worry, as you will get it eventually in the weeks to come.

The feature was spotted by Android expert, Mishaal Rahaman."I just updated the Google Keep Android app to version 5.23.322.05 and got the feature,” Mishaal posted on X (formerly Twitter). 

Tags:
  1. Google
  3. Google Workspace
first published:August 27, 2023, 10:47 IST
