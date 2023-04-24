CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :SpaceX Twitter Blue TickApple Delhi StoreRedmi Smart Fire TVApple iPhone 15
Home » Tech » Google Messages' Auto-Organising Categories Disappear For Some Users
1-MIN READ

Google Messages' Auto-Organising Categories Disappear For Some Users

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: April 24, 2023, 12:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Google Messages appears to be affecting some users.

Google Messages appears to be affecting some users.

The auto-organising categories, which utilise machine learning, were initially introduced in mid-2021 and were first rolled out in India.

Google introduced the ability for Messages to automatically group SMS texts and RCS chats last year, but the categories have now disappeared for some users.

According to 9to5Google, this issue causes the All, Personal, and Business category chips under the search bar to disappear, as if the auto-organising feature had been disabled.in the Message Organisation section of Google Messages’ settings. However, the “Auto-delete OTPs after 24 hours" feature is still present.

The auto-organising categories, which utilise machine learning, were initially introduced in mid-2021 and were first rolled out in India.

By the beginning of 2022, the feature had been made available in other countries as well, the report said.

RELATED NEWS

However, the tech giant initially said that this feature would roll out first to English users around the globe".

Moreover, the report mentioned that the disappearance of auto-organising categories in Google Messages appears to be affecting some users and may be becoming more widespread.

At this time, it is uncertain whether this is a technical glitch or a deliberate removal of the feature due to low usage by Google.

Meanwhile, Google has added a contact’s profile photo to the top of conversations in messages for Android.

Messages have always allowed users to open Google Contacts by tapping a person’s name in the app bar — the company is now emphasising that shortcut by showing their profile pictures as well.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Google
first published:April 24, 2023, 12:13 IST
last updated:April 24, 2023, 12:13 IST