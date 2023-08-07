Google Now Lets You Check For Grammar On Search: Here’s How It Works

Google is bringing more AI-centric features to Search for users and the latest is the ability to check grammar in a sentence before you send a mail or even a message. The feature is supporting English for now, but you can try it out on desktop and mobile. Google explains that the grammar check feature will see if a phrase or sentence is written in a grammatically correct way, and if not, help you fix the sentence.

Google already gives you this tool on Docs and Gmail but having the choice to use Search for grammar check means it wants to give users multiple choices, where would like to check for these changes. The system for the grammar check is also quite simple, and you just have to feed the phrase or sentence in the search bar and then type grammar check.

Google Search Grammar Check Feature - How It Works

- Head over to Search using the Google Search URL on the desktop or mobile

- Type the sentence you to check for grammar and then write Grammar check

- Hit the enter button to get the result

- If the grammar in the sentence is right, you will see a green tick next to it

- If the grammar is wrong, Google will make the changes and mark it in bold to let you know

- You can also copy the correct sentence and use it on a Doc or send the message

Google informs users that the grammar checks might not be 100 percent accurate, and the company says you would be better off avoiding phrases to prevent such issues. Earlier this year at the I/O 2023, we saw Google flexing its muscle and showing everyone that it is very much focused on AI and all of its features and products will have a serious dose of AI that can be used by all people.