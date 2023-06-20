CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Google Now Wants To Start Production Of Pixel Phones In India: Report

Reuters

Last Updated: June 20, 2023, 15:04 IST

Delhi, India

Pixel phones are made in China but Google is keen to start production in India

NEW DELHI:Alphabet Inc's Google has begun early conversations with domestic suppliers to move some production of its Pixel smartphone to India, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Global tech giants are eyeing India as a manufacturing hub, shifting away from China after strict COVID-related restrictions hindered production in the country.

Apple supplier Foxconn was given a project earlier this month to start manufacturing iPhones in India.

Google has spoken to Lava International Ltd, Dixon Technologies India and Foxconn Technology Group's Indian unit Bharat FIH, Bloomberg said.

Lava, Dixon, Bharat FIH and Alphabet did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)
first published:June 20, 2023, 15:04 IST
