Google Now Working In US After Brief Outage: All Details Here

Google services in the US were restored after a brief outage late on Tuesday. The outage, which mainly affected Google Search results in the Americas region, was quickly resolved, Reuters reported.

“There was a very brief issue affecting the availability of results for some searches, limited to the Americas region, and it was quickly addressed," the spokesperson in an email to Reuters, without disclosing further details on the outage.

At its peak, over 22,000 users reported being impacted, according to Downdetector.com, a website that tracks outages by aggregating status reports from various sources, including user-submitted errors.

Data from Downdetector also revealed that approximately 87 per cent of impacted users experienced issues with Google Search. As of 10:21 pm ET (02:21 GMT), the number of reported outages had dropped to 324.

Recently, Netflix users experienced issues with the streaming platform on Sunday late evening. More than 11,000 users reported encountering streaming issues on the platform.

The outage primarily affected services in the US, but users in other countries such as the UK and India also reported problems.

The timing of the outage was particularly unfortunate, as it occurred during a planned live event featuring the reunion of the popular series ‘Love is Blind’. The streaming giant acknowledged the problem and promised to fix the issue.

Netflix took to the micro-blogging platform Twitter and wrote: “To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We’re filming it now and we’ll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and sorry."

Similarly, the Apple TV platform experienced a major outage on late Saturday, in the US causing inconvenience to thousands of users in the country.

Approximately 6,000 users reported difficulties accessing the popular streaming service The outage seemed to have affected a wide range of Apple services, with users also reporting issues with Apple Support and iCloud. It is unclear at this time what caused the widespread disruptions.

(With inputs from Reuters)

