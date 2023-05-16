Google Pixel 7 Users Facing Major Battery Drain Issue: Know All Details

If you have a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 7 device, chances are your phone has been heating abnormally after the latest update.

Many users seem to have raised their concerns regarding this issue which is invariably draining the battery down much faster than usual. Google has heard these pleas and confirmed that a server side issue caused this problem. It has now fixed the issue and your phones should be back to normal with the changes implemented by Google.

The update offered for the Google app seems to be the culprit here, and many people using the Pixel 6, 6 pro, Pixel 7 and the 7 Pro model are facing this problem. Having said that, we haven’t faced any issues with our Pixel units.

While Google has finally resolved the matter, it did take the company a few days to even respond to these complaints. Some of those affected with this issue sought help from Google’s support system, which suggested tips like rolling back to the older version of the Google app, or even resetting their device (because that always works, right) to see if it helps with the problem.

Battery life has been one of the weaker points about the Pixel phones in recent years. Many have attributed this to Google’s in-house Tensor chipset which is manufactured on the Exynos chip process. During our time with the Pixels we have noticed the battery drain faster than other flagship phones, even though it runs on the lighter stock Android version.

Does this server side fix help with the overall battery performance of the Pixel models? One can’t be sure of that but at least the users won’t face excessive heating which could be damaging to the phone in many ways and risky for the person to use, especially with the battery innards susceptible to catching fire or worse.