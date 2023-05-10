Google Pixel 7a Price in India Leaked On Flipkart Ahead of Launch

Google is all set to unveil its new Pixel products later on Wednesday at the Google I/O 2023 keynote where we are going to see the new Pixel 7a model.

The company has already revealed that the phone will be launching in India on May 11 that is tomorrow. And before Google announces the product, the internet has already been flooded with details about the new Pixel a-series phone and its features.

Now, we also can tell you that the Pixel 7a India pricing has been accidently revealed by Flipkart, the online partner for Google in India. The online shopping platform published the banner for the Pixel 7a, giving us the pricing and discount details for the phone when it launches in the country on Thursday.

As you can see from the lead image here, Pixel 7a pricing as per the Flipkart banner will be Rs 39,999 which is likely to include bank discounts. The visual clearly suggests the Pixel 7a will get a Rs 4,000 Instant discount on HDFC Bank cards. Flipkart’s post also hints that the Pixel Buds A TWS earbuds will be available at Rs 3,999, which could either be a standalone price or any bundle offer with the Pixel 7a.

The banner was visible on the mobile site of Flipkart for a few hours on Wednesday ahead of the launch at the I/O 2023 keynote. At the time of the writing, Flipkart has taken down the banner, which definitely suggests the company made a mistake releasing it well in advance before the official Pixel 7a launch in India on May 11 which has already been confirmed by Google.

Rumours suggest the Pixel 7a will be powered by the new Tensor G2 chipset and come with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The new Pixel a-series phone could feature a new 64MP primary rear camera.

The design is likely to be a continuation of the Pixel 7 series that has the vanilla and the Pro models. If Google does price the Pixel 7a under Rs 40,000, it could find takers purely because of the stock Android experience and the Pixel cameras that should easily compete with the so-called affordable flagships in this segment.