Google Pixel 7a With Tensor G2 Chipset And 64MP Camera Launched In India: Price, Features

Google has unveiled the new Pixel 7a smartphone during the I/O 2023 keynote on Wednesday. The new Pixel a-series phone looks to build on the promise of the Pixel 6a from last year. The Pixel 7a phone gets the same chipset as the premium Pixel 7 series, while the cameras have been upgraded from its predecessor. You also get it with the Android 13 version out of the box and support for wireless charging is now available with the device.

Google Pixel 7a Price In India

Google Pixel 7a has launched in the market at Rs 43,999 but Google is offering the phone at a launch price of Rs 39,999 which is inclusive of bank offers. Pixel 7a will be available on Flipkart from May 11 onwards.

Google Pixel 7a Specifications

Google Pixel 7a features a 6.1-inch OLED panel that supports Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate screen, which is an improvement on the 60Hz screen you got on the Pixel 6a. You have support for Always-on display and the screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone weighs around 193 grams and the overall dimensions should make it easy to use with one hand. It also gets IP67 rating which makes the phone dust and water resistant to some level, which wasn’t the case with the Pixel 6a.

Moving to the hardware, Pixel 7a is powered by the Tensor G2 chipset that comes paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The Titan M2 co-processor is also offered for security purposes. The new a-series phone gets a dual camera setup at the back that includes a 64MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultrawide sensor.

At the front you have a 13MP shooter for selfies and video calls. Pixel 7a comes with Android 13 version out of the box and Google says you will get 5 years of security updates. Google brings 5G support to the new Pixel phone out of the box, which means Indian users can experience 5G data speeds through their compatible networks from day one. And finally, the phone packs a 4385mAh battery that supports 30W fast charging and 5W wireless charging speed. The adapter is not available in the box so you will have to buy it separately.