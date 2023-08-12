Google Pixel 8 May Get 'Audio Magic Eraser' To Remove Unwanted Sounds From Videos

Google’s Pixel 8 series is expected to be released in the fall of this year and as is customary—the search giant is planning to launch a new flagship feature with the smartphones. This time, Google is said to be introducing a new ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ feature that will allow users to remove unwanted sounds from video clips.

With the Pixel 6, Google introduced the Magic Eraser feature, which allowed users to remove unwanted objects from images using machine learning. Now, as we move to the third-generation Tensor processors, Google could further expand its AI-ML arsenal by introducing the Audio Magic Eraser.

Seems like the new Pixel 8 series will introduce Audio Magic Eraser feature to reduce video background noise.#Pixel8 #Pixel8Pro #GooglePixel pic.twitter.com/Tb23MoDuUI— EZ (@EZ8622647227573) August 11, 2023

This leak comes after an alleged promo for the Pixel 8 was leaked on X (formerly called Twitter). The promo—posted on X by the account ‘EZ’—highlights the new feature called ‘Audio Magic Eraser.’ In the leaked promo, we can see the person using the feature to ‘identify’ sounds in a skateboarding video. After the phone is done processing, it separates the sounds into ‘Noise’ and ‘People.’ Then, the person simply reduces the ‘noise’ by -20 points (possibly decibels), and the skateboard’s sound and background hiss noise simply disappear with just a tap.

Hypothetically, if this feature is included in the Google Pixel 8 models, it will make it possible to remove unwanted sounds such as traffic, fan noise and more with just a few taps.

The promo reads, “The only phone with Audio Magic Eraser,” and then concludes with, “The only phone engineered by Google.”

What To Expect From The Google Pixel 8 Series

The end of the video also reveals the alleged Pixel 8 Pro, which has a triple camera setup and a new blue color. It is similar to the blue color of the Pixel 7a, but with a more saturated hue.

If this promo is real—which is likely given Google’s history of leaks—we can expect the Google Pixel 8 series to be available in a new blue color that we haven’t seen before. This would continue Google’s trend of launching new and interesting color options with each new phone. But again, the leak was posted by a brand new account, and should be taken with a grain of salt as plans can always change before the official launch of a product.