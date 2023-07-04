Google Pixel 8 Pro Images Leak, Revealing New Matte Finish And Possible Temperature Sensor

Google’s next flagship Pixel phones—likely to be called the Pixel 8 and the Pixel 8 Pro—are expected to launch this fall. They will be powered by the third-generation Tensor chipset and have a design reminiscent to the current Pixel 7 series, with a few changes. Until now, only concept renders and a brief video of the upcoming devices was available, but now, images of what appears to be the Pixel 8 Pro in the flesh, have leaked on Reddit.

As spotted by DroidLife, the now deleted Reddit post revealed the images of the purported Pixel 8 Pro. As per the images, the Pixel 8 Pro could get 12GB RAM made by Samsung, and 128GB as base storage. The images also confirm the phone’s internal codename, ‘Husky.’

The back of the phone has a triple-lens camera system, which is likely to include a wide-angle, ultra-wide-angle, and telephoto lens, as well as a new sensor that some reports suggest is a temperature sensor.

Per an earlier leak by 91Mobiles, the video of the alleged Pixel 8 Pro revealed a similar sensor, and same back design, albeit in a white colourway. So, it could be possible that the new sensor makes its way to the final model as well.

The design and aesthetics are very similar to the current Pixel 7 series—with the exception of the matte finish on the back glass—which was previously glossy. But, it isn’t clear if there is a case being used with the phone, or if its the pre-release build. If there’s a case, it could be possible that the phone retains the glossy finish, which the past few Pixel phones did ship with. But if not, it will address a long-standing complaint from Pixel fans about the fingerprint-magnet glossy finishes of the Pixel 6 and 7 series phones.

It is important to note that Google has already used a matte glass finish on the Pixel Fold phones; ergo, it could likely that the company sticks to the design choice moving forward.

As noted by DroidLife, the backside also reveals several stickers that suggest the leaked device in images is a test device “FOR TEST/EVALUATION ONLY” and is not the retail model—intended to be sold.

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to be released in October—as Google has historically launched its devices in October—after Apple and Samsung have released their own phones.