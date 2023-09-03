Google Pixel 8 Series Launch: All The Leaks And Rumours So Far

Google’s Pixel phones are notorious for leaking ahead of launches, whether it’s the Pixel 4 lineup from a few years ago or the upcoming Pixel 8 series. Now, with the Pixel 8 event set for October 4 next month, there’s already a lot that has leaked about the forthcoming flagships from Google.

As in previous years, Google is expected to offer the Pixel 8 series in two variants: the Google Pixel 8 and the Google Pixel 8 Pro. Google tends to create the vanilla offering for the masses while reserving top-end features like the periscope telephoto lens and sharper QHD screens for its ‘Pro’ variants, as it did with the ‘XL’ variants prior to the Pixel 6 series.

Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8: What to Expect

The Google Pixel 8 series is expected to be powered by Google’s third-generation in-house Tensor G3 processor and will largely retain the same aesthetics and design as the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. However, in terms of the screen, reports suggest that the Pixel 8 models could feature a 6.7-inch flat screen—abandoning the curved panel seen in the Pixel 7 Pro. Moreover, the Pixel 8 series is also expected to feature a slightly redesigned camera module, with the lens cutout becoming whole; instead of having different segments for different lenses.

As with most Pixel phones, the highlight this year is also expected to be the software. The devices will come with Android 14 out of the box and will reportedly include a host of new software features, such as the purported ‘Audio Magic Eraser’ feature that may allow users to remove unwanted sounds from video clips. The leaked promo was posted on X by the account ‘EZ.’

Recent reports also claim that the Pixel 8 series could feature the video equivalent of Night Mode. This would help users capture better videos in low-light scenarios. If it makes its way to the Pixel 8 phones, it will be interesting to see the science behind this technology, as capturing brighter video usually involves choosing a slower shutter speed over increasing ISO to minimise noise and artefacts.

In addition, the Pixel 8 series phones could also receive 5 years of OS updates, which could bring them in line with iPhones.

Pixel 8 Series Launch Date and Event Time

The Google Pixel 8 series will be unveiled at Google’s in-person launch event in New York City on October 4th. Viewers in India can tune into the livestream on YouTube and Google’s website at 7:30 PM IST.