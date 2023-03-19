Google Pixel 8 Smartphone Likely To Feature Video Unblur Tool: What It Means

After releasing the popular ‘Photo Unblur’ feature to its latest Pixel 7 series smartphones, the US-based tech giant Google is now reportedly working on a new ‘Video Unblur’ tool for its upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone.

According to a new report from 9To5Google, the Video Unblur tool will make the users’ videos crisp and clear. With the help of machine learning, this tool is expected to give previously captured videos a sharper appearance.

The Photo Unblur tool in Google Photos which leverages the machine learning capabilities of the Tensor chip to sharpen photographs was introduced with the launch of the Pixel 7 series. This works regardless of whether you took the photos recently on a Pixel phone or decades ago on an old-school camera, the report said.

As per the report, the tool has not been fully developed yet. Once it works, you can expect Video Unblur will give previously captured videos a sharper appearance with the help of machine learning. Also, Video Unblur may also be a Pixel series exclusive,

Both Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones are expected to arrive in late 2023. Earlier, it was rumoured that the upcoming Pixel 8 smartphone lineup will come with an upgraded Samsung camera sensor, ISOCELL GN2, which features high dynamic range (HDR) functionality for better dynamic range in photos and videos.

The Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are expected to pack 12GB of RAM. Also, the Pro model is likely to offer a display resolution of 2822 x 1344 pixels, whereas, Pixel 8 is expected to offer a standard 2268 x 1080 resolution.

In related news, Google is also introducing two new smartphones in the market very soon — the Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a. These smartphones are expected to be launched in the global markets. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the launch date of these phones, the report said.

