Google Pixel Fold Launch More Or Less Confirmed With These Leaked Images

Google is set for a busy May with multiple launches expected at the Google I/O 2023 keynote which starts on May 10. The company is likely to announce the new Pixel 7a smartphone and now it seems the first Google foldable device will also be part of the lineup next week.

Google Pixel Fold has leaked in all its glory, courtesy the ever-reliable tipster Evan Blass. Going by the images, it is clear that Google is trying to give the best features it could offer without going overboard with the price of the product.

The layout of the design has been borrowed from the Pixel 7 series and there is nothing wrong in doing that. There are a lot of interesting things about the Pixel Fold that the leaked images show but the only concern has to be the large bezels covering the display, which is totally not in sync with the trends of 2023.

The camera module includes the bar on which you get three camera sensors for which we still don’t know the exact details. The design profile of the Pixel Fold is similar to the Oppo Find N2 rather than the tall Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 model, which means the overall ergonomics of the Pixel foldable will be tuned for a comfortable hold.

The outer screen looks fairly adequate and you have the front camera built inside the punch hole cutout. And the moment you unfold the Pixel Fold, at least from the images, you see big bezels covering the screen. Having said that, we don’t see any crease on the display which is a good sign. Google has been working on Android to make it compatible with foldable devices and we are hopeful that the first-ever Pixel foldable phone has been optimised with a functional version of Android.

Reports hint at a $1300 (Rs 1,04,000 approx) price tag for the Pixel Fold. So it is vital that Google fares better with its first-gen foldable than what Samsung and other brands could manage.

