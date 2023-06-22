Google Pixel Tablet Could Soon Be Getting A Stylus And Keyboard Like iPads

Google launched its first Pixel tablet in the market this year but the product has only gone on sale recently. The Android tablet also has a docking station which makes it a different product from most tablets available in the market.

But unlike most products, Google did not talk about other accessories for the Pixel Tablet such as a stylus or a keyboard. That doesn’t mean the company will not bring these accessories later. And according to new reports, Google could already be working on a stylus and a keyboard for the Pixel Tablet.

The details of this rumoured product has been spotted in a Retail Demo app which suggests the new products could be in the pipeline, and launch might happen later this year. The app even shows the name for the products, where the keyboard is called Keyboard for Pixel Tablet and Pen For Pixel Tablet, referring to the stylus.

However, the app doesn’t have any images of these products, which suggests Google could even pair them up with the next Pixel tablet. Google has added the traces of these products to the Demo app which means it was supposed to be showcased to the consumers at the store but if that’s the case then Google would have shown it with the Pixel Tablet at the I/O 2023 keynote last month, which did not happen.

The Pixel Tablet does have support for stylus which has become evident with the review of the tablet coming out this week. Some of them even used third-party Pens on the Pixel Tablet and much to their surprise it worked.

The Apple Pencil did not work at all which is not a big shock. Apple has the Pencil and Magic Keyboard for the iPads and they sell in big numbers. If Google is serious about its Pixel tablet, the docking station is not going to help its case to build an ecosystem, and this is where the accessories spotted in the Demo app have to show up in the market.