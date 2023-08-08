Google Pixel Watch 2 Could Finally Launch In India, Features Tipped

Google could finally bring its Pixel Watch to the Indian market this year. Multiple reports suggest that the Pixel Watch 2 version could get a date with the Indian consumers when it is supposedly going to launch with the Pixel 8 series later this year.

Google has not officially shared any plans for the Pixel Watch 2 so far but various leaks and rumours have given us a good idea about the second-gen Pixel smartwatch and how it plans to improve on the predecessor.

The Pixel Watch 2 is expected to launch in both Wi-Fi and LTE variants and reports say that the smartwatch has been listed on India’s BIS website, which confirms the possible launch in the country.

The new Pixel Watch is likely to use the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chip which should provide longer battery life compared to the first-gen Pixel Watch. Google could go with a 1.2-inch OLED display this time around and support ultrawide-band (UWB) which provides improved connectivity for the wearable.

But all eyes will be on the Wear OS 4.0 version which should be based on Android 13 but the new features should offer better compatibility for other smartwatches in the market, also look to compete with WatchOS. The battery size will also be bumped up but Google will have to get the hardware and software tuned in a better way to improve the battery life.

Google stayed away from the Indian market with the premium Pixel phones, before launching the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro in the country last year. But we didn’t get the Pixel Watch or the new Pixel tablet, but with the rumours of the Pixel Watch 2 launching in the country gathering steam, it is probably the right time for the company to bring its big guns for the consumers. And if the Pixel Watch 2 does launch in India this year, we expect the device to be priced around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 which puts it closer to the Samsung Galaxy Watch series than the Apple Watch Series.