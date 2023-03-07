CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » Google Pixel Watch Bug Impacting Users' Alarms: Report
1-MIN READ

Google Pixel Watch Bug Impacting Users' Alarms: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

IANS

Last Updated: March 07, 2023, 11:23 IST

New Delhi, India

It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.

Some Google Pixel Watch users have reported that their alarms have been going off late because of a bug.

Taking to Reddit, several users complained about the bug, reports Gizmochina.

While one user said that their alarm for 7 p.m., set as a reminder to give their son milk, had been going off late for the last few days.

Another said that their alarm had gone off a few minutes before or after the set time.

It is expected a recent update might have caused the issue.

However, it is still unclear what is the reason causing the issue, but there might be a possibility that the watch is in a deep sleep mode before the alarm goes off, making it difficult to rouse it on time.

Google will likely address the bug in the next few days and will roll out an update to the Pixel watches to solve the issue, the report said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
