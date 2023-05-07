CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » Google Plans To Upgrade Search With AI Chat, Video Clips: Report
1-MIN READ

Google Plans To Upgrade Search With AI Chat, Video Clips: Report

Published By: Bharat Upadhyay

Reuters

Last Updated: May 07, 2023, 08:44 IST

New Delhi, India

Generative AI has become a buzzword this year

Generative AI has become a buzzword this year

Google is planning to make its search engine more "visual, snackable, personal, and human," with a focus on serving young people globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing documents.

Google is planning to make its search engine more ”visual, snackable, personal, and human,” with a focus on serving young people globally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday, citing documents.

The move comes as artificial intelligence (AI) applications such as ChatGPT are rapidly gaining in popularity, highlighting a technology that could upend the way businesses and society operate.

The tech giant will nudge its service further away from ”10 blue links,” which is a traditional format of presenting search results and plans to incorporate more human voices as part of the shift, the report said.

RELATED NEWS

At its annual I/O developer conference in the coming week, Google is expected to debut new features that allow users to carry out conversations with an AI program, a project code-named ”Magi,” WSJ added, citing people familiar with the matter.

Generative AI has become a buzzword this year, with applications capturing the public’s fancy and sparking a rush among companies to launch similar products they believe will change the nature of work.

Google, part of Alphabet Inc., did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Bharat Upadhyay
Bharat Upadhyay, Senior Sub-Editor at News18 Tech, writes about technology and consumer gadgets. He has been covering the technology beat for over fiv...Read More
Tags:
  1. Google
first published:May 07, 2023, 08:44 IST
last updated:May 07, 2023, 08:44 IST