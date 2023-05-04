CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nothing Ear ReviewSamsung Galaxy S23 iPhoneWhats AppInstagram
Home » Tech » Google to Roll Out Blue Checkmarks for Verified Senders on Gmail
1-MIN READ

Google to Roll Out Blue Checkmarks for Verified Senders on Gmail

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: May 04, 2023, 06:13 IST

California, US

The BIMI feature, which rolled out in 2021, requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails. (Image: Google)

The BIMI feature, which rolled out in 2021, requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo in order to display a brand logo as an avatar in emails. (Image: Google)

Verification checkmarks have been in the news lately, largely due to Twitter's decision to sell verification on their platform, which caused a stir

Google is rolling out a new feature on Gmail that aims to improve online security by displaying a blue checkmark next to select senders’ names to verify their identity, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new feature is automatically activated for companies that have adopted Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) protocol.

BIMI, which was launched in 2021, requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo to display it as an avatar in emails. Users will now see a checkmark icon for senders who have adopted BIMI, making it easier to distinguish legitimate senders from impersonators.

Hovering over the blue checkmark reveals a blurb that confirms the sender has verified they own the domain and logo in their profile image.

According to Google, the update will enhance users’ confidence in email sources and create a better email ecosystem for everyone.

Google emphasized the importance of strong email authentication in identifying and stopping spam, enabling senders to leverage their brand trust.

RELATED NEWS

Verification checkmarks have been in the news lately, largely due to Elon Musk-led Twitter’s decision to sell verification on their platform, which caused a stir.

Other platforms, including YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, have introduced verification badges or paid verification checkmarks, according to Tech Crunch.

The new Gmail feature is Google’s latest effort to combat email-based threats and improve online security, the report added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here

About the Author
Rohit
Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohit...Read More
Tags:
  1. Google
  2. Gmail
  3. verification
first published:May 04, 2023, 06:13 IST
last updated:May 04, 2023, 06:13 IST