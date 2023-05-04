Google to Roll Out Blue Checkmarks for Verified Senders on Gmail

Google is rolling out a new feature on Gmail that aims to improve online security by displaying a blue checkmark next to select senders’ names to verify their identity, the company announced on Wednesday.

The new feature is automatically activated for companies that have adopted Gmail’s existing Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) protocol.

BIMI, which was launched in 2021, requires senders to use strong authentication and verify their brand logo to display it as an avatar in emails. Users will now see a checkmark icon for senders who have adopted BIMI, making it easier to distinguish legitimate senders from impersonators.

Hovering over the blue checkmark reveals a blurb that confirms the sender has verified they own the domain and logo in their profile image.

According to Google, the update will enhance users’ confidence in email sources and create a better email ecosystem for everyone.

Google emphasized the importance of strong email authentication in identifying and stopping spam, enabling senders to leverage their brand trust.

Verification checkmarks have been in the news lately, largely due to Elon Musk-led Twitter’s decision to sell verification on their platform, which caused a stir.

Other platforms, including YouTube, Pinterest, TikTok, and LinkedIn, have introduced verification badges or paid verification checkmarks, according to Tech Crunch.

The new Gmail feature is Google’s latest effort to combat email-based threats and improve online security, the report added.

Read all the Latest Tech News here