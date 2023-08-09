Google, Universal Music In Talks For Deal On AI 'Deepfakes': Report

Alphabet’s Google and Universal Music are in talks to license artists’ voices and melodies for artificial intelligence-generated songs, Financial Times reported on Tuesday, citing four people familiar with the matter.

The music industry is grappling with ”deepfake” songs, made using generative AI, that mimic artists’ voices, often without their consent.

The goal behind the talks is to develop a tool for fans to create tracks legitimately and pay the owners of the copyrights for them, the report said, adding the artists would have a choice to opt in the process.

Discussions between Google and Universal Music are at an early stage and no product launch is imminent, while Warner Music is also in talks with Google about a product, the report added.

The companies did not immediately respond to Reuters’ requests for comment.

In related news, Google recently asked a U.S. appeals court in New York on Tuesday to pause a decision to return an antitrust lawsuit filed by the state of Texas back to federal court in Texas.

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation in June granted the state’s request to send the lawsuit back to federal court in Texas. The lawsuit alleges that Google, a unit of Alphabet, abused its dominance in advertising technology.

The panel stayed the decision to give Google time to appeal its decision to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

After the lawsuit was filed in 2020, Google successfully petitioned for it to be moved from Texas to a federal court in New York, where other advertising technology cases were being heard.