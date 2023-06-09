Google Vows More Money, More Exposure for Local News

Google on Wednesday announced that it is launching new partnerships to provide financial grants and training to nearly 1,000 local publications across the United States.

In a statement, Google said it also plans to roll out new features to help users discover local stories.

“This funding will help local publishers overcome tech challenges, and create strategies and tactics for driving audience growth, individual giving and sponsorship revenue," Chris Jansen, Head of Local News, Global Partnerships, said in a blog post.

Today, @Google is announcing new initiatives to invest in local news organizations across the U.S., supporting the vital role local news plays in our communities. Learn more: https://t.co/8Kesr6V2yX (1/4)— Google News Initiative (@GoogleNewsInit) June 8, 2023

This announcement builds on other Google News Initiative (GNI) programs that the company said have helped participants see an over 50 percent increase in digital advertising revenue year over year after they participated in a three-month training program.

It said that GNI programs have helped nonprofit newsrooms see a 87 percent increase in sponsorship revenue, 75 percent increase in ad revenue and 41 percent in event revenue.

Additionally, Google said it will soon launch News Showcase in the US, in partnership with more than 150 news publications, 90 percent of them local or regional.

“We’re also announcing today that we’re updating the Following tab on Google News to help local publications surface more frequently on Google News and give readers an easier way to find the news that matters to them,” the statement added.