Google Vs Amazon Vs Microsoft: Who Pays Better Salaries To Engineers?

Google Vs Amazon Vs Microsoft: All major tech brands including Google, Apple, Meta ( previously known as Facebook), and Microsoft pay their engineers better than other major companies, according to a new report.

This comes after news went viral about a Google software engineer’s claim to earn an impressive $150,000 annually (approximately Rs 1.2 crore) by working just one hour a day.

Google and Meta usually give higher pay to their software engineers compared to other major tech companies, as per Blind, an anonymous website for tech employees. The report claims that Apple and Microsoft, on the other hand, typically pay the least to new engineers.

However, when considering higher positions, the pay tends to be similar among the major tech companies. The information provided by Blind is from people who shared their own salary details between January of the previous year and August 2023. The forum requires people to confirm where they work by using their work email.

The report also revealed that, in Amazon, it might take more time to move up in your job, and the company also has a vast range of salaries for engineers. It shows that the total pay can be quite different from person to person.

According to the report, even though the iPhone maker Apple’s overall pay might not be as high as other companies, their job levels and salary ranges are dependable and equitable.

As for Google, it’s said that their pay ranges are among the most even in the tech industry. This means it’s quite difficult for someone at a lower job level to get paid more than someone at a higher level.

The report also suggested that engineers at Meta, the parent company of Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, seem to get promoted relatively quickly and receive some of the highest pay.

Also, Microsoft has various job levels for software engineers. This might let them offer more promotions flexibly. However, their overall pay is less than other companies across all levels.