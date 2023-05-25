Google Wants To Bring Ads To Its Generative AI Search Results

Google is ready to battle it out in the generative AI segment and its plans were detailed at the I/O 2023 earlier this month. And the company seems already intent on monetising its AI-centric platforms and a new report from Reuters suggest Google has started testing ads on the AI search results.

Ads have been a core part of Google’s digital revenues over the years and bringing ads to the AI search results feels like an evolving business model for tech companies. Google has already given us a teaser of how ads in the AI world would transform search. Microsoft is already banking on ChatGPT for AI-centric revenue. OpenAI has a ChatGPT Plus version that helps the company make some of the money back.

Industry reports say AI will play a different role in making money from advertising for companies like Google. Search with AI means you can get results, get the products listed and even watch their reviews on the same page.

That’s a million-dollar industry waiting to be explored and Google is ready to give advertisers the platform to grow in this direction. Using AI also means the results will be more accurate with the help of the right keywords and other attributes needed for better search results. There have been question marks raised about where AI Search will take publishers, considering their dependence for content and specialised ranking will be put in place.

But ads in AI search surely has to be the only play for Google, only if and when the search results provided by AI are fair, accurate and controversial to spread further fears about AI taking over the internet in all forms.

Sundar Pichai, CEO, Google and even Sam Altman, CEO, OpenAI have sounded out about the concerns with AI and why it needs to be regulated but a business model is being put up behind the scenes so that these first-mover AI giants have their processes in place to take advantage of the evolving industry trends where AI is at the forefront of major applications.