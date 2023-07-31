Google’s Improved Find My Device Feature Has Been Delayed: Here’s Why

Google has confirmed that the rollout of the upgraded version of the Find My Device feature has been pushed for the time being. The revamped tracker version was supposed to help Android users track Apple devices as well but it seems the tech to keep the tracker private is not ready for a public release, which has delayed the launch of the new feature.

Going by Google’s reason for the delay, it seems Apple is yet to implement the privacy features in iOS, which has compelled the Android maker to push its full release. “At this time we’ve made the decision to hold the rollout of the Find My Device network until Apple has implemented protections for iOS,” Google explained in its blog post.

Earlier this year at the Google I/O keynote, Google announced that it is bringing millions of devices to the Find My Device network and making it compatible with devices that are supported by Apple’s platform. But having this interoperability brings the overall security of the ecosystem in question, for which both the companies are adhering to new security policies and tech, which Apple is yet to implement for iOS.

Getting alerts for unknown trackers is a useful addition, which not only helps people who use these trackers but also can detect if any alien object is tracking their whereabouts without their knowledge. You don’t need a separate app for the alert to work, which is a relief. Google and Apple want to make this feature work across both the mobile OS but since the latter is yet to bring it for iOS, Google feels it would be better off waiting for both Android and iOS to have the feature, which explains the delay.

Now, when can we expect the full rollout? Google has talked about a timeline for around the end of the year, but it needs Apple’s support to make it happen. So we’ll keep an eye out for any updates from both these companies, to see if the unified tracker alert comes to the public anytime soon.