Google's Latest Pixel Ad Teases That Apple iPhone 15 Is Getting USB-C

In a new ‘Best Phones Forever’ ad, Google has acknowledged that the Apple iPhone 15 series is set to receive USB-C when it launches on September 12. The ad features a Google Pixel 7 and what could be interpreted as an iPhone, enjoying a spa day together. This ad, primarily intended for fun, focuses on the theme of the upcoming launch events: Apple’s ‘Wonderlust’ event on September 12, followed by Google’s in-person event on October 4—where they will reveal the new Pixel 8 phones.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen phone companies take a playful jab at each other, all in good spirits, of course. However, this particular ad seems to confirm that Apple’s iPhone 15 models will finally transition to USB-C.

In the ad, the iPhone says, “Now it seems like every time I turn around, phones like you are doing things I can’t, like unblurring old photos, answering unknown calls with AI and live translating messages. It’s exhausting but I’ve still got a few tricks up my sleeve.”

Pixel replies, “Like what?”

“That’s under wraps, but let’s just say you will be USB-C-ing soon!” iPhone hints with this subtle pun.

Then Pixel drops the details when it says, “Are you getting USB-C charging?”

iPhone then says, “how did you know?”

Considering that Google has made a playful ad centered around USB-C and poking fun at the iPhone, it more or less confirms that USB-C could be coming. As competitors fighting for market share, it’s unlikely that Google would create an ad discussing an upcoming feature without having some insider information first.

Additionally, various industry insiders and analysts—including Ming-Chi Kuo and Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman—have made similar claims over the past year.

At the Apple event on September 12, alongside the iPhone 15 series, the iPhone maker is also expected to launch the new Apple Watch Series 9 and the next-generation Apple Watch Ultra. They may even unveil a new USB-C version of the AirPods Pro charging case.