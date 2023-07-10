Google’s New AI Tool For Medical Help Already Testing At Hospitals

Google’s been building its AI armoury that was showcased at the I/O 2023 keynote in May this year. And now it is being said that the company’s AI applications have already started reaching their targets. A new report from WSJ suggests Google has offered its medical AI tool to hospitals since April this year.

The new AI tool is called Med-PaLM 2 that can provide answers for medical queries, making it a vital resource for hospitals and other medical entities. The report claims Google has offered the AI tool to the Mayo Clinic research hospital where the Med-PaLM 2 is being put through the hard grind.

Google seems to believe that the medical AI tool can be useful in countries where the access to doctors is in limited numbers. Having a specialised medical AI chatbot means you train it for a unique purpose, making it better than general AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Bard among others.

Having said that, like other AI chatbots out there, the Med-PaLM 2 is riddled with inaccurate information that has become a concern for the physicians who have used the AI tool. Google has been cagey about going public with its AI tools before it matures and becomes a reliable resource.

Google’s CEO, Sundar Pichai was recently quoted admitting the need to offer a product that is reliable and not just quick to launch, which explains the company’s slow approach towards a ChatGPT rival.

Google has a vast amount of data that should ideally give it a leg up over other tech giants but the lack of trust among AI means it is imperative the AI resources deliver without mishaps more often. Having AI in the medical field requires even further scrutiny, which explains Google’s reported interest in testing the waters with the AI tool in the field before making it available to a broader audience.