Google’s Next Pixel Phone Could Connect With Your PC: What It Means

Google Pixel 8 series launching this year could have a new useful feature that many Samsung users have relied on for a few years. Reports suggest the upcoming Pixel 8 lineup could support external display mode which means you can connect the phone to a bigger screen and do the regular PC activities through the device.

The display connectivity will be possible through the USB C port on the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro models as per reports. We have already seen Samsung offer its DeX mode that allows you to connect the higher-end Galaxy phones to PCs via USB cable, and now Google could finally have a similar option for Pixel users. The next Pixel 8 models will be powered by the new Tensor G3 chipset which is also made on the Exynos SoC from Samsung.

Considering the South Korean brand already offers a PC-connect mode for its phones, the Pixel 8 series could put that to its advantage and make it possible for Pixel 8 users to have their phone’s screen connected to a bigger display and convert into a PC.

Having said that, Google will need to make tweaks on the software front as well, so that you can pair the external display with a keyboard and mouse, which effectively makes it a PC in your pocket.

That’s not all, Google will also have to optimise the chipset and prevent all the heating people complain about with the Pixel 7 series. The last thing you need is a phone that heats up like a furnace and then makes the PC-mode quite ineffective purely because of its limitations.

If the reports do come true, and the Pixel 8 series does get the feature, it won’t be surprising to see Google push the support for its existing Pixel models and even the Pixel Tablet in the near future, which makes it a compelling option for people who demand support for external display for their phone and tablet. Having this support could also help Google narrow the gap with iPads and make it a viable productivity option for consumers, even though it is running Android.