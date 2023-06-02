CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Nord CE 3 Lite ReviewPoco F5 5GAmazonRealme 11 Pro SeriesXiaomi
Home » Tech » SHOCKING! 18-year-old Boy From UP Turns Deaf After Using In-ear TWS Earbuds
1-MIN READ

SHOCKING! 18-year-old Boy From UP Turns Deaf After Using In-ear TWS Earbuds

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 13:09 IST

New Delhi, India

The teenage boy from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh experienced hearing loss due to an infection caused by excessive and prolonged use of in-car TWS earbuds. (Representative image)

The teenage boy from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh experienced hearing loss due to an infection caused by excessive and prolonged use of in-car TWS earbuds. (Representative image)

When users wear in-ear TWS earbuds for long hours, the humidity in the ear canal rises—creating a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses to thrive.

Earbuds, whether they are wired or wireless, have become an important part of our lives for enjoying music, podcasts, and more. Many individuals now spend a major part of their day with earbuds in their ears. However, prolonged usage of earbuds and headphones can lead to damage to your hearing ability and—in some cases—may even require surgical intervention.

According to a report by The Times of India, a team of doctors in Delhi successfully restored the hearing ability of an 18-year-old boy from Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh. The boy had experienced hearing loss due to an infection caused by excessive and prolonged use of earphones. The surgery allowed him to get back to hearing normally.

The report highlights a recent increase in similar infection cases stemming from extended use of earphones—especially among teenagers.

When users wear earbuds for long hours, the humidity in the ear canal rises—creating a breeding ground for bacteria and viruses to thrive. “Just like our body, the ear canal also requires ventilation, and prolonged closure leads to the accumulation of sweat and subsequent infection," doctors explained, as quoted by TOI.

top videos

    To prevent ear infections caused by wired and wireless earbuds, there are several precautions to consider:


    1. Never share your earbuds with other people—whether they are friends or family members—as this can spread and worsen the infection.
    2. Take breaks in between using earbuds or headphones. If you use them for work—keep the volume at a low level to avoid long-term hearing loss. It is also important to limit overall usage.
    3. Regularly clean your ear canal, practice proper hygiene and, most importantly, your earbuds to prevent the growth of bacteria and viruses.

    About the Author
    Shaurya Sharma
    Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
    Tags:
    1. Earbuds
    2. headphones
    3. hearing loss
    4. wireless earbuds
    5. TWS Earbuds
    first published:June 02, 2023, 12:32 IST
    last updated:June 02, 2023, 13:09 IST