Grammarly Is Shutting Down Its Text Editor SDK: What It Means
1-MIN READ

Published By: Shaurya Sharma

IANS

Last Updated: July 15, 2023, 10:02 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

The company won't accept applications from developers.

Grammarly has announced that it will be shutting down its Text Editor SDK next year on January 10. Here's what it means.

Popular AI-based writing assistant Grammarly has announced that it will be shutting down its “Text Editor SDK" next year on January 10.

“On Wednesday, January 10, 2024, the Grammarly Text Editor SDK will be discontinued. After that date, the SDK will no longer be able to offer Grammarly’s writing suggestions in your app," Grammarly said in a blogpost on Thursday.

The company said that the decision to discontinue the service was based on learnings and input from the developer community, as well as to prioritise developing our core product offering in ways that go beyond writing assistance to ease many aspects of an organisation’s communication workflow.

From now, the company mentioned that it will no longer accept new registrations to Grammarly for Developers.

“For those who recently registered and are considering a Text Editor SDK integration, you will have until July 26, 2023, to create a new app. Please note that the Text Editor SDK will no longer function in your app after January 10, 2024, said Grammarly.

In May, Grammarly rolled out a new product that uses generative AI to write corporate emails and help in employee workflow via popular office applications.

Grammarly CEO Rahul Roy-Chowdhury announced the new product called Grammarly Business that will help users with AI to communicate more effectively “beyond words".

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)
