Hackers Stealing WhatsApp Data Using This Fake Android App: What You Need To Know

WhatsApp users on Android have a new warning this week and they need to be beware of a fake Android app that is being using to attack victims. As per details from a cybersecurity firm, the app called SafeChat is being used to steal data from targets in countries like India. As explained by the firm Cyfirma, this app is basically an advanced malware that is disguised itself as a chatting app.

“Our initial technical analyses revealed that APT Bahamut is behind the attack. The nature of this attack, along with previous incidents involving APT Bahamut, possibly indicate that it was carried out to serve the interests of one nation-state government," the report noted.

It is believed that Shafe Chat is a variant of “Coverlm," which is known for stealing data from popular messaging apps like Telegram, Signal, WhatsApp, and even the Messenger. The biggest concern about the malware is that somehow it manages to access more permissions on the device, which poses a greater threat for the user.

The agency notes that once you install this API, the app name Safe Chat shows up on the main screen. When you open this app, the person is informed about using a secure chatting platform. Once you reach this stage, the app now seks permissions to operate different features, and that’s the hacker’s cue to start the attack.

The overall UI of the app makes it look like the real deal, which makes it easier for the hacker to get access to the device, without alarming the security checks. The Cyfirma team said that based on past and present targets, it strongly suggests that the APT group operates within Indian territory.

The public is regularly warned about apps like these, and the Safe Chat is no different. Users should avoid downloading apps from third-party app stores, not sideload any apps that you receive from unknown links.