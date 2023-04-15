CHANGE LANGUAGE
Here's How Much The OnePlus Pad Could Cost In India: Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 14:50 IST

New Delhi, India

OnePlus Pad will be up for pre-order this month. (Image: OnePlus)

OnePlus is yet to reveal the official price for the OnePlus Pad tablet in India but as per a new listing leak, the potential price is now out. Here's what we know.

OnePlus announced the OnePlus Pad alongside other products, such as the OnePlus 11, 11R, and OnePlus Q2 Pro TV, at its Cloud 11 event in February of this year. However, while the other products have been released, the OnePlus Pad has yet to hit the market. OnePlus is yet to reveal the official price for the tablet in India, but a leaked Amazon listing suggests that it could be priced at Rs 39,999, with an MSRP of Rs 42,999.

Notable tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) was the first to spot the Amazon listing for the OnePlus Pad, which provided a potential price point for the upcoming tablet. However, another leaker, Abhishek Yadav, had previously suggested a significantly lower price point of Rs 23,099. Yadav also noted that OnePlus may reveal the official price on April 25, which is less than two weeks away.

The OnePlus Pad offers an 11.6-inch 2.8K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 9,510 mAh battery with 67W SUPERVOOC fast charging. It will be powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 9000 SoC and feature a 13-megapixel main camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

It will be interesting to finally know the pricing for the OnePlus Pad once it’s finally revealed by OnePlus. Also, as per the OnePlus India website, pre-orders for the OnePlus Pad are slated to begin this month.

