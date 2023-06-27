Hiker With Broken Leg Uses iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Feature To Call For Help, Gets Rescued

Apple’s Emergency SOS Via Satellite feature, which was first released with the iPhone 14 series—has proven to be life-saving in several situations—despite being only available in certain regions. The feature was recently used by a hiker with a broken leg to call for help, proving its usefulness once again.

According to a report by ABC7 via 9to5Mac, Juana Reyes, a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga, was unable to call for help because she was in a remote location with no cell phone service. Fortunately, she was able to use the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to contact emergency services.

Reyes was reportedly hiking with her friends at the Trail Canyon Falls in the Angelos National Forest when the hiking trail suddenly collapsed. Her friends note that despite not having cellular service, they were able to call for help using the feature. In fact, they did not know how the feature worked at all. Reyes noted, “I don’t know exactly how it works, I’m assuming satellites.”

The Emergency SOS Via Satellite feature notifies users when it is most likely to be needed—when they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range. As a result, even if the average consumer is not aware of the feature, they can still use it to get help.

The LASD department, as per ABC7, notes that Reyes’ rescue was the department’s third “iPhone rescue” of the year.

Last year, iPhone 14 series’ Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection feature saved two people by helping them get rescued after a serious car crash in California.