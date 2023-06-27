CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Apple Vision ProSam AltmanApple tvOS 17WhatsApp Voice StatusRealme 11 Pro
Home » Tech » Hiker With Broken Leg Uses iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Feature To Call For Help, Gets Rescued
1-MIN READ

Hiker With Broken Leg Uses iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Feature To Call For Help, Gets Rescued

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST

California, USA

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite features proves to be useful once again. (Image: LASD/ Mike Leum)

Apple's Emergency SOS via Satellite features proves to be useful once again. (Image: LASD/ Mike Leum)

Juana Reyes, a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga, was unable to call for help because she was in a remote location. Fortunately, she was able to use the iPhone 14's Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to contact emergency services.

Apple’s Emergency SOS Via Satellite feature, which was first released with the iPhone 14 series—has proven to be life-saving in several situations—despite being only available in certain regions. The feature was recently used by a hiker with a broken leg to call for help, proving its usefulness once again.

According to a report by ABC7 via 9to5Mac, Juana Reyes, a woman who broke her leg while hiking in Tujunga, was unable to call for help because she was in a remote location with no cell phone service. Fortunately, she was able to use the iPhone 14’s Emergency SOS via Satellite feature to contact emergency services.

Reyes was reportedly hiking with her friends at the Trail Canyon Falls in the Angelos National Forest when the hiking trail suddenly collapsed. Her friends note that despite not having cellular service, they were able to call for help using the feature. In fact, they did not know how the feature worked at all. Reyes noted, “I don’t know exactly how it works, I’m assuming satellites.”

The Emergency SOS Via Satellite feature notifies users when it is most likely to be needed—when they are out of cellular or Wi-Fi range. As a result, even if the average consumer is not aware of the feature, they can still use it to get help.

The LASD department, as per ABC7, notes that Reyes’ rescue was the department’s third “iPhone rescue” of the year.

Last year, iPhone 14 series’ Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection feature saved two people by helping them get rescued after a serious car crash in California. 

About the Author
Shaurya Sharma
Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
Tags:
  1. Apple
  2. iPhone 14
first published:June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST
last updated:June 27, 2023, 13:25 IST