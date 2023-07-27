Honor Could Launch This Smartphone In India For Its Comeback: All Details

Honor could soon make its comeback in the Indian smartphone market after a gap of a few years. The company which was once owned by Huawei is now a separate entity, which allows the brand to launch its products in the country, and reports suggest that Honor 90 could be the first phone to mark its comeback in the Indian market.

Honor has been quite active with its mobile products in other markets, especially for China and European markets.

But the lack of Google Mobile Services (GMS) forced the brand to withdraw its interest in the Indian market, where Google apps are a big deal for the consumers. Now with the Huawei effect out of the way, it seems Honor 90 will be the first to launch reportedly around the festive season this year, which suggests to us a timeline between September and October.

Back when Honor phones were available in the country, people liked the products for its quality and overall value. Honor leaving the market allowed other Chinese brands like Redmi, Oppo and Vivo to take the share, but these brands could once again face competition from Honor.

The company has reportedly got Madhav Sheth from Realme to spearhead its operations, who is also bringing other people to manage the business in the country. So, what can we expect from Honor in its early days since the comeback?

The Honor 90 might be a good starting point with its mid-range approach and allowing people to gain trust in the brand all over again.

A quick glance at the specs sheet says the Honor 90 phone is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, weighs around 183 grams, gets a triple rear camera system with a 200MP primary sensor and packs a 5000mAh battery that supports 66W wired fast charging speed. Going by these features and the current market situation, expect the Honor 90 to be priced in India at around Rs 25,000 which puts it against the likes of the Realme 10 Pro Plus and the Redmi Note 12 Pro series.