Honor India Comeback Officially Teased, Ex-Realme Chief Part Of The Brand

Honor has officially activated its Indian handle this week, confirming the reports of its comeback in the country. The company was forced to change its plans when it was part of Huawei but ever since its separation from the Chinese telecom giant, Honor has been operating much freely, with new product launches regularly.

Madhav Sheth also shared the update via social media, which also confirms that the ex-Realme India chief is indeed part of Honor’s latest push in the Indian market.

The company was rumoured to be exiting the market earlier, which was rubbished but it did maintain a “very safe approach” because of its affiliations with Huawei. But with that baggage out of the way, Honor and Sheth can start with a clean slate and offer consumers more choices from the company.

Honor will be banking heavily on Sheth’s expertise and experience in building Realme in the country, and hoping that he can have a similar impact for their latest journey in India. With the festive season around the corner, Honor is ready to talk about its roadmap for the country, and the teaser suggests a formal announcement is imminent. The brand has a solid product lineup, including foldables in its armoury.

But to start its India business, Sheth and the brand could be eyeing the premium segment with reports suggesting that Honor 90 could mark its comeback in the country. The company is likely to bring the product in September, and have it on shelves by October.

Back when Honor phones were available in the country, people liked the products for its quality and overall value. Honor leaving the market allowed other Chinese brands like Redmi, Oppo and Vivo to take the share, but these brands could once again face competition which should be exciting for buyers.