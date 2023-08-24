Honor Phones In India Launching Soon: Will It Be Chinese Or An Indian Brand?

Honor phones are launching in India very soon, and reports suggest the first device could be announced as early as next month. But ever since the news has come out that Honor will be launching phones in India again, many have questioned whether the company will be Chinese or operate through Indian partners, giving it better room to operate in the country.

All these questions have been answered by Madhav Sheth, who was previously the chief at Realme India but now is spearheading the launch of Honor as a separate brand in the country. He says that Honor will be run by an Indian partner which will be investing crores in the business and look to make up ground on other brands in the Indian smartphone arena.

Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech. #FeelTheFreedom #FeelTheHonor #TechForIndians https://t.co/bdam3GZxhy— Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) August 15, 2023

Sheth has confirmed that Honor 90 will be the first device to launch in India, and he also assured consumers that the company will be fully run by Indians, and just use Honor’s tech and name to sell the products. HMD Global is another brand which has used Nokia’s brand to sell its phones and smartphones in the country.

Honor will be looking for a better return for its investment in the country, which wasn’t the case when it was owned by Huawei. Honor is planning to bring its portfolio of products, which includes foldables and laptops.

Honor Phones But Which Software?

But when it comes to smartphones, people are slightly concerned if the brand will launch phones with Google’s version of Android or its own platform. Sheth quashed those issues, confirming that the Honor phones in India will have support for Google apps and it will come with the Google Play Store to download millions of apps, something that Indians are used to with smartphones.

Honor has also said that the phones will get 2 OS updates and three years of security updates, which is less than brands like Samsung and OnePlus. Having said that, Honor also assured users that the UI on its phones will have a clean experience, which means no bloatware or ads popping up on the screen.

All these updates should help people feel better about the brand coming back with phones, and hopefully appeal to buyers with its features rather than its origin.