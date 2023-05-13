CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Tech » How Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature Saved Two Lives In Minnesota and Ohio
1-MIN READ

How Apple Watch's Fall Detection Feature Saved Two Lives In Minnesota and Ohio

Curated By: Shaurya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 10:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Apple Watch is slowly becoming a quintessential piece of technology for health tracking and reporting emergencies.

Apple Watch is slowly becoming a quintessential piece of technology for health tracking and reporting emergencies.

Apple Watch's Fall Detection feature has again proven its worth, with two people being saved in separate incidents in Minnesota and Ohio. Here's how it happened.

The Fall Detection feature was initially introduced by Apple in 2018, with the release of the Apple Watch Series 4. Since then, the feature has been widely praised for its ability to assist individuals during times of distress, particularly after accidents or fainting.

Recently, this life-saving feature has again proven its worth, with two people being saved in separate incidents in Minnesota and Ohio, thanks to Apple’s Fall Detection.

ALSO READ: Apple Watch Auto-Dials 911 And Saves Woman’s Life After Her Aorta Ruptured

 According to a report by MacRumors, an Apple Watch user named Michael Brodkorb was the victim of a hit and run incident in Minnesota. Thankfully, his Apple Watch was able to detect the impact using the Fall Detection feature and automatically dialed 911 when he was unable to move. “I was just shocked,” Brodkorb said. “I mean, just the sheer force of what it’s like to get hit by a vehicle.” The Fall Detection feature also alerted his family, and as a result, he could get immediate help. “It absolutely is a life-saving tool,” Brodkorb said. 
    On a different occasion in Cincinnati, Ohio, an 83-year-old man named William Fryer collapsed while walking along the Ohio River Trail, when his knees gave out. Fryer’s Apple Watch detected the fall and promptly summoned emergency services while also notifying his daughter. As there were no people in close proximity, had it not been for the Apple Watch and its Fall Detection feature, the elderly man might have been in trouble.

    About the Author
    Shaurya Sharma
    Shaurya Sharma, Sub Editor at News18, reports on consumer and gaming technology. He has been helping people figure out their tech to make informed cho...Read More
    first published:May 13, 2023, 10:39 IST
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 10:39 IST