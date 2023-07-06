How Elon Musk Has Made Facebook and Zuckerberg Cool Again!

Meta has launched Threads on Thursday morning, a little earlier than most of us expected. The Twitter-like text platform is said to focus on giving a public community where people can interact with their followers and also import their friends from the social messaging app. But why has Meta decided to enter Twitter’s territory and what it stands to gain from this move?

To explain this move, you would have to say that Threads won’t exist in 2023 if not for Elon Musk buying Twitter in a reported $43 billion deal and causing havoc on the platform like never before. Musk has claimed that Twitter will become better and stay transparent to different points of views.

But gradually we have seen the platform turn into a mess, not only because the app stopped offering content from people you have been following. Things didn’t end there. Twitter now wanted people to pay for features like the edit tweet button, upload videos in 1080p quality and to get the once-elusive Twitter verified badge or the blue tick. If that wasn’t bad, then Musk decided to make things worse by putting a limit on the number of accounts you can see on your feed in a day, and then made TweetDeck part of the paid service.

All these moves have kind of helped people decide to move from the platform, and unlike the time they only had Mastodon as their only other option, Meta and Instagram have laid the red carpet with Threads, which as hard it is to believe, seems to have made Mark Zuckerberg and Facebook cool again.

The Meta CEO has already claimed that Threads has got 5 million sign ups in just the first few hours, which shows that people have been crying out for a Twitter alternative, and it does feel like a breakthrough moment for Zuckerberg and Co. who have been wanting to bring a platform like this for years.

Zuckerberg has been caught with so many data privacy nightmares with Facebook and then his attempts to monetise WhatsApp. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that Zuckerberg got a timely opening thanks to Musk and his attempts to change Twitter for the worse.