How One Man Used OpenAI’s GPT-4 To Make A 3D Game From Scratch

ChatGPT, based on OpenAI’s GPT 3.5 model, made headlines when it was introduced last year. With the launch of GPT-4, OpenAI’s next-generation generative AI model, the company is paving the way for new possibilities with the model. As spotted by The Indian Express, a Twitter user known as Javi Lopez has now developed a full-fledged 3D game that bears a striking resemblance to the well-known video game Doom, using GPT-4.

Javi notes that while you can create some meaningful content, users should look at it realistically, and keep expectations in check. Also, to use GPT-4, you need to be subscribed to ChatGPT Plus, which was recently opened up for users in India.

Create a basic 3D game prototype like Doom using GPT-4.Let GPT do all the maths, raycasting and hard work! A thread pic.twitter.com/IZgSlj4QTO — Javi Lopez ⛩️ (@javilopen) March 15, 2023

“Simply ask GPT to create a game in the style of ‘Doom.’ If you prefer a concise request, you can ask it to refrain from providing explanations or adding comments,” Javi said in a tweet.

Next, he went on to paste the code that ChatGPT generated into an HTML/JavaScript editor and pressed run. “It’s possible that the first version it gives you will be in 2d,” Javi said, but to get a code that becomes a 3D game, “we just have to ask nicely to ChatGPT.”

Javi suggests that while the initial results may seem basic, you can improve the game’s visual aesthetics by requesting GPT to incorporate something like ‘color walls’ into the code. And, “with enough time, you can add enemies, weapons, and other features to enhance the game.”

This seems like just the beginning of what is the proverbial tip of the iceberg, and the possibilities that GPT-4 enables.

Recently, Microsoft confirmed that the new Bing is powered by GPT-4. “We are happy to confirm that the new Bing is running on GPT-4, which we’ve customized for search,” the company revealed in a blog. So, if you’ve already had an experience with the new Bing, you’ve already tried the preview version.

