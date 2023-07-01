How This 'Obsolete' Apple MacBook Inspired the Mac Lineup of Today

Apple has added the 12-inch MacBook from 2015 to its list of obsolete products. This means that owners of this MacBook will no longer be able to avail repair and service options at Apple Stores and other authorized service centers for these devices. However, while the laptop is obsolete—its legacy still lives on in the design and features we see in the MacBook lineup of recent times.

Earmarked the Future of MacBooks

The 12-inch MacBook was first launched in 2015, seven years ago, featuring a thin design and a Retina display—that marked a big departure from the MacBook Air with its aging HD display and design, and in essence, earmarked the future design for MacBook to come—including the redesigned MacBook Air with TouchID and Retina Display in 2018.

The laptop shipped with a 1.1GHz/1.2GHz Intel Core M processor, integrated Intel HD 5300 graphics, 8GB of RAM, 256GB SSD, and the infamous Butterfly keyboard, which was so problematic (sticky keys) that Apple had to launch a special repair program to replace the keyboards and lower housings of MacBook 12”, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models that used the Butterfly keyboard, free of charge.

It also brought Force touch trackpads into the mainstream, and featured just a single USB-C port, which was unheard of at that time. Another first was the introduction of a new Gold finish—making it a hit with style-conscious buyers. It was really unlike anything else at the time, and definitely made me fall in love with the new design aesthetic Apple brought to the table.

If you think about it, the 12-inch MacBook made significant changes to the MacBook lineup and kickstarted the redesign of future models. In the current lineup, large Force touch track pads, a fan-less design, and TouchID—all have become must-have features.

The ‘Obsolete’ Tag

Once a product gets past its life cycle, classifies a product in two categories: Obsolete or Vintage. Products become ‘Obsolete’ when “Apple stopped distributing them for sale more than 7 years ago,” and thus, “Apple discontinues all hardware service for obsolete products,” and service providers can’t order parts for repairs.

As evident, the first iteration of the 12-inch MacBook was discontinued in April 2016, and was replaced with an updated model with iterative upgrades. And, considering it has been seven years, the MacBook 12” is now obsolete. But, if you still have one, and want to get it repaired, you can always resort to third-party repair shops—if they have parts in stock.