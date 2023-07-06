How To Add Your Threads On Instagram Story: Follow These Simple Steps

Meta has released Threads, a new social media platform, built for sharing text updates and joining public conversations. Threads app is free to use and available to download from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

In Threads, users can share short posts or updates up to 500 characters. They can include links, photos, or videos up to 5 minutes in length. Similar to Instagram, Threads users can follow and connect with friends and creators who share their interests, including the people they follow on Instagram.

Threads platform offers users the ability to share their posts and stories across various major platforms, such as Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Facebook, and more.

To add your Threads posts to your Instagram Story, follow these steps:

- Download the Threads App on your device and link it with Instagram.

- Once your account is linked, create a post that you want to share on your Instagram Story.

- Once your post is ready, tap on the share button. It will show multiple options to share your post.

- Click on the first one ‘Add To Story’.

- Now your post on threads will be added to your Instagram story.

- You can customize your Story by adding stickers, text, or links.

- Now click on the “Share" button to publish it to your Instagram Story.

According to Meta, users under 16 (or under 18 in certain countries) will be defaulted into a private profile when they join the app.

Users can also control who can mention them or reply to them within Threads. They can also unfollow, block, restrict or report a profile on Threads by tapping the three-dot menu, and any accounts they have blocked on Instagram will automatically be blocked on Threads.