How To Apply For Apple Swift Student Challenge 2023: A Step-By-Step Guide

The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple recently announced the Swift Student Challenge, which tasks students with creating an innovative coding project using Apple’s Swift Playgrounds app. According to the company, winners will receive exclusive WWDC 2023 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customised pin set, and a one-year membership in the Apple Developer Program.

To win Swift Student Challenge this year, Apple has mentioned that developers will require to create an interactive scene in an app playground that can be experienced in three minutes.

Submissions for this year’s challenge are now open, and students can submit their work through April 19. The company will inform students about their status by the end of the business day on Tuesday, May 9. If you want to apply for Apple Swift Student Challenge, here’s how you can do it.

Eligibility

- Students who are 13 years of age or older in the United States or the equivalent minimum age in the relevant jurisdiction.

- They need to be registered as an Apple Developer with Apple or be a member of the Apple Developer Program.

- Fulfil one of the following requirements:

- Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

- Be enrolled in an STEM organisation’s educational curriculum;

- Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or

- Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution;

- And the person should not be employed full-time as a developer.

Please note that Challenge is designed for student developers who are cultivating their software development skills. You can receive a Swift Student Challenge award or a WWDC Scholarship up to four times.

Requirements:

- Your submission must be an app playground (.swiftpm) in a ZIP file.

- Your creation should not rely on a network connection and any resources used in your app playground should be included locally in the ZIP file. Submissions will be judged offline.

- Your ZIP file can be up to 25 MB.

- Your submission must be created by you as an individual or a template modified by you as an individual. Group work will not be considered. You may include third-party open source licensed code and/or public domain images and sounds, with credit and an explanation of why it was used.

- Your app playground must be built with and run on Swift Playgrounds 4.2.1 or later (requires iPadOS 16 or macOS 13) or Xcode 14 on macOS 13. You may incorporate the use of Apple Pencil.

- All content should be in English.

To Apply into Apple Swift Student Challenge, sign in into the application form with your Apple ID associated with the developer account. If you are under the age of 18, you will be asked to enter contact information for your parents and legal guardian.

Upload your most recent class schedule or other most recent proof of enrollment (PDF, PNG, or JPEG) and the contact information for your educational supervisor. Documentation is accepted in all languages. Your documentation must clearly show your name, the organization or school name, and the dates showing that it’s valid.

Upload the ZIP file (up to 25 MB) containing your app playground and related resources. Tell us about the features and technologies that you used in your creation, in 350 words or less. If you’ve shared or considered sharing your coding knowledge and enthusiasm for computer science with others, let us know in 350 words or less.

You’ll also have the option to tell us about any apps you have on the App Store created entirely by you as an individual, in 350 words or less. If you’re 18 years of age or older and wish to share your résumé or CV with other groups at Apple, upload a PDF.

Read all the Latest Tech News here